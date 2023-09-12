Five Below (FIVE) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE):

9/8/2023 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $195.00 to $190.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

9/1/2023 – Five Below had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

8/31/2023 – Five Below was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/31/2023 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $225.00 to $215.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/31/2023 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $205.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/31/2023 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $225.00 to $220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/31/2023 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $205.00 to $195.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

8/31/2023 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $200.00 to $175.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/31/2023 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $222.00 to $201.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/31/2023 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $224.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/31/2023 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $240.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/31/2023 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $242.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/25/2023 – Five Below had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $225.00.

8/17/2023 – Five Below is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/20/2023 – Five Below was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Five Below Stock Performance

Five Below stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.30. The stock had a trading volume of 94,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,456. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.46. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.30 and a 1-year high of $220.19.

Get Five Below Inc alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.02 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,644,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,965,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 53.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Five Below by 1.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.