Five Below (FIVE) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE):
- 9/8/2023 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $195.00 to $190.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.
- 9/1/2023 – Five Below had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/31/2023 – Five Below was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 8/31/2023 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $225.00 to $215.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/31/2023 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $205.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/31/2023 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $225.00 to $220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/31/2023 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $205.00 to $195.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.
- 8/31/2023 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $200.00 to $175.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/31/2023 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $222.00 to $201.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/31/2023 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $224.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/31/2023 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $240.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/31/2023 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $242.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/25/2023 – Five Below had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $225.00.
- 8/17/2023 – Five Below is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/20/2023 – Five Below was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
Five Below Stock Performance
Five Below stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.30. The stock had a trading volume of 94,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,456. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.46. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.30 and a 1-year high of $220.19.
Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.02 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Five Below
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Ray Dalio’s Move into 3 Stocks, All Betting on One Thing
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Airbnb Joins the S&P 500, Time to Buy In?
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- Does Dell Technologies Blowout Quarter Mean a New Demand Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.