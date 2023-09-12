Flight Deck Capital LP Buys 85,300 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Flight Deck Capital LP grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 691,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,300 shares during the period. SentinelOne comprises about 8.7% of Flight Deck Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Flight Deck Capital LP owned 0.24% of SentinelOne worth $11,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:S traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.44. 1,691,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,328,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.16. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $28.63.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $149.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.98 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 74.19%. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on S shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on SentinelOne from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Westpark Capital cut SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,076 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $46,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 428,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,425,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 15,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $274,460.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 513,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,014,675.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $46,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 428,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,425,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,958 shares of company stock valued at $4,896,872 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

