Forest Hill Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Forest Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 520,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $22,807,000. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF makes up 9.9% of Forest Hill Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,410,371,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of KRE stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,041,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,721,598. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $34.52 and a one year high of $65.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.25. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

