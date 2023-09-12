Forest Hill Capital LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Forest Hill Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Air Transport Services Group worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 714.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 10,268 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after acquiring an additional 47,129 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 11,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter worth about $385,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

ATSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Transport Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

NASDAQ ATSG traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.89. 69,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,378. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $29.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.81.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.20. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $529.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM), and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

