Forest Hill Capital LLC Has $3.19 Million Holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Forest Hill Capital LLC grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the quarter. America’s Car-Mart accounts for about 1.4% of Forest Hill Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Forest Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 644,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,053,000 after purchasing an additional 65,497 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 776.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 49,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after buying an additional 43,591 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,361,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 13.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 355,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,615,000 after acquiring an additional 41,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the third quarter worth $1,346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other America’s Car-Mart news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson sold 10,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total value of $1,208,635.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 646,551 shares in the company, valued at $77,902,929.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson sold 10,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total value of $1,208,635.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 646,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,902,929.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson sold 4,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $502,968.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 656,582 shares in the company, valued at $78,330,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRMT shares. Stephens raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.

America’s Car-Mart Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRMT traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.07. 11,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,291. The stock has a market cap of $603.98 million, a PE ratio of 56.61 and a beta of 1.45. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $127.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.65 and a 200 day moving average of $93.13.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.28). America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

America’s Car-Mart Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

See Also

