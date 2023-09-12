Forest Hill Capital LLC Sells 94,500 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Forest Hill Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,994 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 94,500 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial accounts for 2.2% of Forest Hill Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Forest Hill Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Synovus Financial worth $5,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SNV traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.32. The company had a trading volume of 255,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,043. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.13. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $44.91.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $567.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.82 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNV. StockNews.com upgraded Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.30.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

