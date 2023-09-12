Fort Baker Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 636,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,233,000. Albertsons Companies makes up approximately 2.7% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Fort Baker Capital Management LP owned about 0.11% of Albertsons Companies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 35.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.03.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

Albertsons Companies stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.70. 649,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,835,239. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.10. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $29.83.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $24.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.89 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 82.79%. Equities analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

Albertsons Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.