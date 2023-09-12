Fort Baker Capital Management LP Has $10.45 Million Stock Position in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOCC)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP raised its stake in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOCC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,034,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,885 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition comprises approximately 2.2% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Fort Baker Capital Management LP owned 4.02% of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition worth $10,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOCC. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,901,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition by 217.9% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 396,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 272,044 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,111,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition by 100.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

LOCC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 902 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,568. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.21. Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.63.

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

