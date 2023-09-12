Fort Baker Capital Management LP Makes New $481,000 Investment in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBTW)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBTW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 559,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Separately, Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter valued at $506,000.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Cellebrite DI Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Cellebrite DI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.17. 7,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,469. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.55.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.