Fort Baker Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,932 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FOX. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in FOX by 9.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in FOX by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of FOX in the first quarter worth about $218,000. 24.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other FOX news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 141,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.84 per share, with a total value of $4,783,859.28. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 956,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,374,795.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 141,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.84 per share, for a total transaction of $4,783,859.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,702 shares in the company, valued at $32,374,795.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $3,362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,513 shares in the company, valued at $5,295,587.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.47. 140,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,365. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.72. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.91. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

FOX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

