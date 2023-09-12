Fort Baker Capital Management LP Takes $334,000 Position in Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVROW)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVROW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 527,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LVROW. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lavoro during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lavoro during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lavoro in the first quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lavoro during the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lavoro during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

Lavoro Trading Up 1.3 %

LVROW stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,664. Lavoro Limited has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.76.

Lavoro Company Profile

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural input retailer in Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Chile, and Uruguay. It offers farmers a portfolio of agriculture input products, including seed, fertilizer, crop protection, emerging biologics, and other specialty products. It helps farmers to plan, purchase the right inputs, and manage farming operations to optimize outcomes.

