Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 750 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 807.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FRT stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.39. The stock had a trading volume of 28,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,271. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $85.27 and a 52-week high of $115.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.88.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a $1.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FRT shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FRT

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.