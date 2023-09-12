Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Buys 24,646 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 359.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,646 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up 0.8% of Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 346.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,998,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,661,453. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.10. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $51.57. The company has a market cap of $79.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MO. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MO

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.