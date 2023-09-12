Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,740,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,905 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,790,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,959 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after purchasing an additional 945,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,435,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,091,000 after purchasing an additional 891,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total transaction of $3,086,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,811,073.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $122,641.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,793,088.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total transaction of $3,086,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,811,073.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 342,479 shares of company stock worth $51,344,648. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $128.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.51.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $3.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.63. 683,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,314,565. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.84 and its 200-day moving average is $142.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -420.22, a P/E/G ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.96. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $189.80.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

