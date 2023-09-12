Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $937,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $147.52. 108,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,739. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.01. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $145.30 and a 12-month high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

