Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,418,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,738,735,000 after buying an additional 251,483 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,384,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,959,437,000 after purchasing an additional 161,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,766,000 after purchasing an additional 10,003 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,178,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,789,789,000 after purchasing an additional 454,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,719.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,916,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.09, for a total value of $177,522.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,303 shares in the company, valued at $14,416,957.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.09, for a total value of $177,522.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,416,957.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.88, for a total transaction of $71,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,439,349.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,521 shares of company stock valued at $27,232,176 over the last three months. 8.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ REGN traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $834.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.64. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $668.00 and a 52-week high of $847.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $774.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $772.83.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.42 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $900.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $903.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.