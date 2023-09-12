Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,202 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Netflix by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 113,184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $39,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Netflix by 376.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 467.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,079 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after acquiring an additional 18,186 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Netflix by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,039 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 170.7% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total transaction of $460,094.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total transaction of $460,094.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total value of $7,917,141.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,877 shares of company stock valued at $54,326,139. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Netflix from $250.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.91.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $4.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $441.07. 794,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,944,441. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.73 and a 12-month high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $433.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $382.01.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

