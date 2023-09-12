Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 127,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,940,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,644,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 41,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.8% in the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 18,596 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.71. 473,054 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.33 and its 200 day moving average is $93.47. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.