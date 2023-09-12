Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Invests $565,000 in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Motco raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 329.2% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 503.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BNDX remained flat at $48.28 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,952. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.64. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.87 and a twelve month high of $49.52.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.0793 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

