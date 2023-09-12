Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 6,124 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 635.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after buying an additional 239,865 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.61 on Tuesday, hitting $410.47. 1,094,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,747,320. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $422.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $410.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $390.90. The company has a market cap of $328.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

