Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 52.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Up 1.8 %

Chevron stock traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,403,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,928,432. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $140.46 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $311.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.02.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Chevron’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

