Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Sells 338 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of JEPI traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.22. 865,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,580,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.60. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $56.92.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.