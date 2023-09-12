Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Sells 483 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,464,000 after acquiring an additional 11,547 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,256. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $178.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

