Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 24.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,985 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 1.0% of Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VYM stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,072. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $113.78.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

