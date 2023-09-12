Fortis (TSE:FTS) PT Lowered to C$58.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$59.00 to C$58.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$60.50 to C$61.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Fortis from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortis currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$58.39.

TSE FTS opened at C$53.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.20. Fortis has a twelve month low of C$48.45 and a twelve month high of C$62.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$54.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$56.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.31.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.63 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 12.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortis will post 3.1320423 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.35%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

