Fortress Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR)

Fortress Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Free Report) by 71.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 561,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,403,599 shares during the quarter. Kaleyra makes up 0.2% of Fortress Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Fortress Investment Group LLC owned 4.29% of Kaleyra worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 686.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 280,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 245,064 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Kaleyra in the first quarter worth $35,000. Lynrock Lake LP increased its position in shares of Kaleyra by 1,233.3% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 266,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 246,666 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 9,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Kaleyra by 1,173.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 230,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 212,057 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaleyra Stock Performance

Shares of KLR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.78. 101,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,921. The company has a market cap of $90.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $7.00.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra ( NYSEAMERICAN:KLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.28. Kaleyra had a negative net margin of 25.46% and a negative return on equity of 57.22%. The business had revenue of $86.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.91 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kaleyra Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, OTTs, software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers and retailers, and other organization worldwide. The company provides cloud communications platforms, which manages multi-channel integrated communications services including inbound/outbound messaging solutions, programmable voice and interactive voice response configurations, hosted telephone numbers, conversational marketing solutions, rich communication services, and other IP communications, such as e-mail, push notifications, video/audio/chat, and WhatsApp services.

