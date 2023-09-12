Foundry Group Next LLC Has $857,000 Stock Position in Oblong, Inc. (NYSE:OBLG)

Foundry Group Next LLC reduced its position in shares of Oblong, Inc. (NYSE:OBLG – Free Report) by 93.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,316,874 shares during the quarter. Oblong accounts for approximately 0.5% of Foundry Group Next LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Foundry Group Next LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Oblong worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NYSE OBLG remained flat at $0.73 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,853. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.48. Oblong, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $9.68.

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter. Oblong had a negative net margin of 230.99% and a negative return on equity of 130.87%.

Oblong, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Collaboration Products and Managed Services. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications.

