Four Leaf Acquisition Co.’s (NASDAQ:FORLU) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

Four Leaf Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:FORLU – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, September 13th. Four Leaf Acquisition had issued 5,200,000 shares in its IPO on March 17th. The total size of the offering was $52,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

NASDAQ:FORLU opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. Four Leaf Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.43.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Four Leaf Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Four Leaf Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Four Leaf Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Four Leaf Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Four Leaf Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $461,000.

Four Leaf Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire the Internet of Things business.

