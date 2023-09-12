Fourthstone LLC Boosts Position in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) by 343.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,414 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,534 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC owned 1.32% of Riverview Bancorp worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Riverview Bancorp by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,002 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 22,257 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Riverview Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 23,551 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 10.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 125,502 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 11,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,983 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Performance

RVSB traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.37. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $125.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.71.

Riverview Bancorp Announces Dividend

Riverview Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RVSB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 23.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Valerie Moreno purchased 10,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $59,783.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,783.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Riverview Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

