Fourthstone LLC Buys 17,652 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Fourthstone LLC raised its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 217.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,652 shares during the period. M&T Bank accounts for approximately 1.1% of Fourthstone LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Fourthstone LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 35.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,153,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,811,880,000 after buying an additional 3,945,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,022,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,291,000 after buying an additional 1,246,265 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,523,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,292,000 after buying an additional 875,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,778,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,612,000 after buying an additional 773,810 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $187,333.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,163.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $187,333.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,163.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $136,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,876 shares of company stock valued at $7,819,234 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MTB shares. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on M&T Bank from $133.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MTB

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTB traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.43. The company had a trading volume of 350,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,801. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $109.36 and a 52-week high of $192.56.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.89. M&T Bank had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 30.81%.

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.