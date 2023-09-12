Fourthstone LLC Cuts Stock Position in ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS)

Fourthstone LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 164,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,313 shares during the quarter. ChoiceOne Financial Services makes up 1.5% of Fourthstone LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Fourthstone LLC’s holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 468.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 474.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in ChoiceOne Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in ChoiceOne Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Price Performance

COFS traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $23.28. 4,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,628. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The stock has a market cap of $175.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Dividend Announcement

ChoiceOne Financial Services ( NASDAQ:COFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $19.58 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. ChoiceOne Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.55%.

About ChoiceOne Financial Services

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services.

