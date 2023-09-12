Fourthstone LLC Decreases Stake in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Fourthstone LLC cut its position in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Free Report) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140,473 shares during the period. Unity Bancorp accounts for 2.7% of Fourthstone LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Fourthstone LLC owned approximately 3.33% of Unity Bancorp worth $7,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNTY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Unity Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 21,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 47.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UNTY traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,070. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day moving average of $23.81. The firm has a market cap of $242.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.88.

Unity Bancorp Announces Dividend

Unity Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UNTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $37.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.75 million. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 12.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

