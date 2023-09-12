Fourthstone LLC Sells 194,195 Shares of Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO)

Fourthstone LLC reduced its position in shares of Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Free Report) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 194,195 shares during the quarter. Ames National makes up about 3.8% of Fourthstone LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Fourthstone LLC owned about 5.84% of Ames National worth $10,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATLO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,943,000 after purchasing an additional 24,918 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ames National by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 245,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,115,000 after buying an additional 18,120 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ames National by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ames National by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 8,255 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ames National by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

ATLO stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,128. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.38. The firm has a market cap of $160.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.53. Ames National Co. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

Ames National ( NASDAQ:ATLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $13.62 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio is 61.71%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATLO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ames National in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ames National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

