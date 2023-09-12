Fourthstone LLC Sells 247,128 Shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY)

Fourthstone LLC lowered its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 446,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 247,128 shares during the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp accounts for 3.3% of Fourthstone LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Fourthstone LLC’s holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp were worth $9,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Petiole USA ltd increased its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 2,872.7% during the first quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 6,182,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974,138 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 19,903 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 393,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 291,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,946,000 after buying an additional 17,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 191,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

CVLY traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,824. The stock has a market cap of $200.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.59. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $25.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.34.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Increases Dividend

Codorus Valley Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.95 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 16.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Codorus Valley Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott V. Fainor bought 3,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $70,756.34. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,860 shares in the company, valued at $193,847.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on CVLY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on Codorus Valley Bancorp

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

(Free Report)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.