Fourthstone LLC Takes $3.15 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 87,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,000. U.S. Bancorp makes up approximately 1.1% of Fourthstone LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after buying an additional 60,227,825 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 912.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,756,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,525,000 after buying an additional 29,521,176 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 61.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,195,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,005,000 after buying an additional 14,892,212 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $644,436,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,361,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.40. 2,770,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,003,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.08 and a 200 day moving average of $35.42. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

