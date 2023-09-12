Fourthstone LLC Trims Stake in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Fourthstone LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,522,458 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 225,569 shares during the quarter. Shore Bancshares comprises 7.7% of Fourthstone LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Fourthstone LLC owned about 0.08% of Shore Bancshares worth $21,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHBI. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC acquired a new position in Shore Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $393,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD raised its stake in Shore Bancshares by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 170,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Shore Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Shore Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $337,000. Institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Shore Bancshares from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Shore Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded Shore Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Shore Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shore Bancshares Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SHBI traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $10.97. 13,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,792. The company has a market cap of $363.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $20.85.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $27.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.31 million. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 8.50%. As a group, analysts expect that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shore Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is 33.57%.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

Featured Articles

