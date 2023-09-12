Foxhaven Asset Management LP Buys 27,917 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Foxhaven Asset Management LP boosted its stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,917 shares during the quarter. RH comprises about 2.4% of Foxhaven Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Foxhaven Asset Management LP owned 1.25% of RH worth $67,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,981,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,653,000 after purchasing an additional 289,799 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in RH by 5.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,623,000 after buying an additional 98,713 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in shares of RH in the first quarter valued at $170,133,000. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of RH by 2.6% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,960,000 after buying an additional 17,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of RH by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,864,000 after acquiring an additional 352,456 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RH alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RH news, Director Keith Belling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $279,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,945. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other RH news, Director Keith Belling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $279,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,945. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.24, for a total value of $610,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,310,470. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RH. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of RH in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on RH from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price target on RH from $425.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday. Loop Capital cut RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of RH in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RH

RH Stock Performance

NYSE:RH traded down $6.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $309.95. The stock had a trading volume of 221,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,251. RH has a 12-month low of $227.00 and a 12-month high of $406.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.18.

RH Company Profile

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.