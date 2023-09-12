Foxhaven Asset Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Foxhaven Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 741,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,304 shares during the quarter. Atlassian comprises 4.6% of Foxhaven Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Foxhaven Asset Management LP owned 0.29% of Atlassian worth $126,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2,411.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $452,306.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 203,326 shares in the company, valued at $37,233,057.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $452,306.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 203,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,233,057.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,489,890.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,651 shares in the company, valued at $16,388,794.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 335,017 shares of company stock worth $61,387,677. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atlassian Price Performance

TEAM traded down $2.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.95. 288,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,014,553. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $113.86 and a 12-month high of $259.68. The company has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.10.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.15%. The firm had revenue of $939.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.23 million. Research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Atlassian from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Atlassian

About Atlassian

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.