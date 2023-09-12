Foxhaven Asset Management LP Takes $65.52 Million Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Foxhaven Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 317,203 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $65,515,000. Workday makes up 2.4% of Foxhaven Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Foxhaven Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.12% of Workday as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Workday by 9.7% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 1,367.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 59,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,249,000 after purchasing an additional 55,265 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at $1,380,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $878,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WDAY traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $248.60. 280,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,937,258. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $231.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.75. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $252.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -525.44, a P/E/G ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Workday from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Workday from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Workday from $258.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Workday from $220.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.71.

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.98, for a total transaction of $2,430,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,188,085.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.98, for a total value of $2,430,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,863 shares in the company, valued at $40,188,085.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $856,712.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,648,526.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,143 shares of company stock worth $5,351,140. 21.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

