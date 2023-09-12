Fred Alger Management LLC Acquires 843,434 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 281.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,143,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 843,434 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $86,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in TransMedics Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in TransMedics Group by 45.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in TransMedics Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in TransMedics Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in TransMedics Group by 51.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TMDX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $618,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,901,199.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $618,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,901,199.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Miriam Provost sold 2,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $180,136.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,603.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,753,520 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TMDX traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.54. 359,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,222. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.86 and a 12-month high of $99.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.07 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 20.70, a quick ratio of 19.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.12. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $42.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

