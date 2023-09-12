Fred Alger Management LLC Acquires New Shares in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,577,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GFL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 474,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,428,000 after buying an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 718.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,465,000 after buying an additional 1,670,653 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of GFL Environmental from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

GFL Environmental Price Performance

NYSE:GFL traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.25. The company had a trading volume of 303,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,207. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $39.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of -38.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were given a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.81%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

(Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.