Fred Alger Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,345,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,009 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 2.31% of Mercury Systems worth $68,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,451,000 after purchasing an additional 24,037 shares in the last quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the first quarter valued at $214,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth about $320,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.1% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 480,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,558,000 after buying an additional 14,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 1,095.5% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 183,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,387,000 after buying an additional 168,274 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $26,222.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,939.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William L. Ballhaus bought 39,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,982.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 291,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,970,402.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $26,222.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,939.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,739 shares of company stock valued at $100,433 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $35.88. The company had a trading volume of 134,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,818. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.90 and a 52-week high of $59.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -69.57, a PEG ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.31). Mercury Systems had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $253.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.27 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRCY. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. 58.com reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

