Fred Alger Management LLC Buys 813,771 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 68.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,000,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 813,771 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $100,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,475,000 after buying an additional 18,645,058 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $632,520,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $138,969,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,158,722 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,247,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,988,158. The company has a market capitalization of $78.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.45. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $37.74 and a 52 week high of $54.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 13,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $742,418.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,245 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,119.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $621,364.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 13,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $742,418.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,119.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,110 shares of company stock worth $4,934,535. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

