Fred Alger Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Fred Alger Management LLC lowered its holdings in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 309,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,644 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.84% of Shockwave Medical worth $67,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Shockwave Medical by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,109,000 after buying an additional 30,285 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Shockwave Medical by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Shockwave Medical by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,977,000 after buying an additional 34,484 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Shockwave Medical by 392.3% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 256,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,508,000 after buying an additional 204,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Shockwave Medical by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,018,000 after buying an additional 76,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWAV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Shockwave Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Shockwave Medical from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shockwave Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.29.

Shockwave Medical Price Performance

Shares of SWAV traded down $8.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,278. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 49.66 and a beta of 0.98. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.50 and a 1-year high of $320.54.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.09). Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The firm had revenue of $180.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Shockwave Medical

In other Shockwave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.84, for a total transaction of $1,167,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,708,267.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Shockwave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.84, for a total transaction of $1,167,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,708,267.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $2,146,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,400,708.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,162 shares of company stock valued at $7,568,370 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Profile

(Free Report)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.