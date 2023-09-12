Fred Alger Management LLC Cuts Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,210,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 399,317 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology comprises about 1.2% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Marvell Technology worth $225,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.22. 1,750,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,756,259. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $67.99. The company has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.00, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.43.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -54.55%.

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $127,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,818,123.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 13,434 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $849,700.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,831.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $127,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,818,123.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,434 shares of company stock valued at $6,937,691. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.56.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

