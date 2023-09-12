Fred Alger Management LLC Has $199.20 Million Stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Fred Alger Management LLC decreased its position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,412,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,411 shares during the period. FirstService accounts for 1.1% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $199,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in FirstService by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in FirstService by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in FirstService by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FirstService by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in FirstService by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FSV traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,143. FirstService Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.44 and a fifty-two week high of $163.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.19 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.04 and a 200-day moving average of $146.40.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. FirstService had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of FirstService from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.80.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

