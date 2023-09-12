Fred Alger Management LLC Has $72.13 Million Holdings in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 438.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,456,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000,717 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 2.23% of Flywire worth $72,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Flywire by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $366,051.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,065,796 shares in the company, valued at $34,052,182.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 242,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $7,552,747.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,489.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $366,051.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,065,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,052,182.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 480,650 shares of company stock worth $14,996,346 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Flywire in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Flywire from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Flywire from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens raised their target price on Flywire from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Flywire from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.69.

FLYW stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.54. The company had a trading volume of 274,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,835. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.24. Flywire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.39 and a beta of 1.13.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $84.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

