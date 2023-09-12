Fred Alger Management LLC Has $76.16 Million Stock Holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 854,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,017 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 1.28% of QuidelOrtho worth $76,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in QuidelOrtho during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 174.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 133.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 554.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QDEL traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.28. The stock had a trading volume of 137,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,789. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 112.91 and a beta of 0.27. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12 month low of $66.88 and a 12 month high of $102.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.66.

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $665.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. QuidelOrtho’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on QuidelOrtho from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.17.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

