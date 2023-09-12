Fred Alger Management LLC Has $77.02 Million Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Fred Alger Management LLC decreased its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 64.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,100,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,962,596 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $77,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 221,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,499,000 after acquiring an additional 82,948 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2,265.2% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.69.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of LYV traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.82. 418,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,077. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $101.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 190.42%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

