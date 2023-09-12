Fred Alger Management LLC Has $93.24 Million Stock Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,136,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 216,691 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 1.39% of Guidewire Software worth $93,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at $3,839,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth $381,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 513.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GWRE stock traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $92.35. The company had a trading volume of 338,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,078. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.82 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $95.88.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.38 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $74,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,223.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $140,908.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,714.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $74,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,223.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,229 shares of company stock valued at $941,620. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GWRE. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.64.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

